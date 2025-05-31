Penta's scary botch on RAW almost injured former WWE champion, wrestling veteran says

WWE Superstar Penta was in action on the latest episode of RAW for a spot in his first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Following the flagship show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell offered his thoughts on a particularly gnarly bump the luchador delivered to one of his opponents during the bout.

On the May 26, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Penta wrestled Chad Gable and Dragon Lee in a triple-threat MITB Qualifying Match. At one point during the contest, the former AEW star executed a botched Underhook Piledriver, slamming Master Gable on his head. This caused the American Made leader to be busted open the hard way. In the end, Penta punched his ticket to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager stated that the botched move by the Mexican wrestler almost hurt Chad Gable. According to Mantell, both RAW superstars contributed to the mishap in the ring.

The veteran acknowledged the former RAW Tag Team Champion's toughness and was relieved that no injury occurred.

"I am not putting it on Penta, but there was Penta and Chad [Gable] and they got it screwed up and he almost got hurt. He [Gable] is lucky he didn't get hurt, and I am glad he didn't, but he's a tough guy," Mantell said. [From 06:26 to 06:39]

Former WWE star says Penta's botch was worse than an AEW-level spot

Stevie Richards stated that the 40-year-old luchador's move against Chad Gable was utterly perplexing. He described it as a nonsensical moment, worse than what he typically observed in AEW.

On The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star clarified he wasn't trying to mock the situation but found Penta's attempt truly illogical.

"What are you trying to do with all this stuff?" Richards said. "This is crazy. I hate to say it because we're not trying to make fun, this is beyond even an AEW-level spot, as far as this makes no sense whatsoever," he said.

According to a recent report, the American Made leader is doing fine after the brutal spot and did not sustain any injury. That being said, Chad Gable is scheduled to lock horns with El Hijo del Vikingo on June 7, 2025, at the Worlds Collide event.

Only time will tell if the former RAW Tag Team Champion can pick up a big win over Vikingo in a one-on-one match.

