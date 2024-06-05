Chad Gable sends threatening three-word message to major WWE star

WWE RAW star Chad Gable sent a message to his rival today on social media. The Alpha Academy leader has turned heel on the red brand after failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Chad Gable has become obsessed with taking the Intercontinental Championship away from Sami Zayn, and it has turned him into a monster. He tried to whip Otis with his belt on a recent episode of WWE RAW and caused Maxxine Dupri to be knocked off the ring apron this past Monday night.

Gable will be facing Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle and delivered a warning to his opponent today on his Instagram story. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"Zayn is finished," he wrote.

Gable sends warning to Zayn ahead of Clash at the Castle.

Chad Gable already battled Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year in Montreal. Zayn picked up the victory and Gable snapped after the match. He attacked the champion in front of his wife in the front row and the issues between the two stars remain unresolved today.

Popular WWE star would like to see Chad Gable win major title

Braun Strowman has named Chad Gable as someone he would like to see capture a major championship someday.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last December, the former Universal Champion praised Gable as an athlete and as a person. He added that the veteran deserves to win a major championship in WWE and always delivers in the ring.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it." [4:36 – 5:06]

The tension within Alpha Academy due to Chad Gable's attitude could be reaching a boiling point on WWE RAW ahead of the premium live event on June 15. Only time will tell if Gable can finally capture the Intercontinental Championship or if the veteran comes up short once again.

