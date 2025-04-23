Challenge for WWE title match at SummerSlam 2025 laid out

SummerSlam 2025 is still several months away, but a current WWE Superstar has already set her sights on defending her title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The reigning Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, recently laid out a challenge for WWE Hall of Famer.

Green was left out of the WrestleMania 41 card despite many names being thrown out as potential challengers. Among the pitches discussed was a singles match against Nikki Bella.

The Fearless One hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, fans haven't seen the last of her, if recent reports are anything to go by. She is expected to be back sooner rather than later.

As such, Chelsea Green took it upon herself to call Nikki Bella out for the Women's United States Championship match at SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this August.

She recently issued a challenge in a clip shared via the official Instagram handle of Xfinity.

“I'm calling out Nikki Bella. I'm calling out Nikki Bella. Nikki, SummerSlam is only a few months away, honey, here I am. At this point, I’m giving Diva, I’m giving President, I’m giving everything that you used to give - Fearless. So, here I am, waiting," Green said.

Nikki Bella may not return to WWE alone

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nikki Bella addressed the idea of a Bella Twins reunion.

She confirmed that the duo will make a comeback in the future.

"OK, to wrap it up... I'm waiting for this one [points to Brie] to join me in the ring. So, yes... there will be a Bella Twins comeback," she said.

With WWE reportedly bringing back Evolution II this year, there couldn't be a better time and place for The Bella Twins to return.

Nikki Bella last wrestled her singles match at Evolution 2018, so it's only fitting if she makes her singles in-ring return at the all-women's premium live event.

