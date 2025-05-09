Charlotte, Edge, Lita, and other current/former WWE stars react to Sheamus' huge announcement

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Charlotte Flair, Edge (aka Adam Copeland), and Lita, recently took to social media to react to Sheamus' massive announcement. The Celtic Warrior provided good news about his dog.

After being absent from in-ring competition for more than a month, Sheamus returned to the ring on the latest edition of RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion was revealed as the surprise opponent of Austin Theory. Both stars put on an incredible display of action, but the bout ultimately ended in The Celtic Warrior's favor.

Following the show, Sheamus recently took to Instagram to provide a massive update on his dog, Betty. The star revealed that his dog was finally cancer-free and thanked the Blue Pearl Hospital for it.

"Our tripod Betty is cancer free 💜🐾💜 Thank you @bluepearlparamus 🙏🏻🙌🏻," he wrote.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Sheamus' Instagram post, including Charlotte Flair, Edge (Adam Copeland), Lita, Braun Strowman, Mercedes Mone, Batista, Rusev, Dexter Lumis, Shayna Baszler, Damian Priest, Elias, JD McDonagh, Ridge Holland, Lyra Valkyria, Santino Marella, and more.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax, Adam Pearce, Sarah Schreiber, Natalya, Ivar, and Dakota Kai left comments on it.

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Sheamus' Instagram handle]

Sheamus sent a message after returning to WWE TV on RAW

After making his electrifying return and defeating Austin Theory on this week's RAW, Sheamus took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Celtic Warrior highlighted how the referee ducked while he hit the Brogue Kick on Theory.

"Even the ref ducked [boot emoji] [collision emoji] [face with crossed out eyes emoji]," he wrote.

Sheamus was left off this year's WWE WrestleMania card, and his booking has not been the best in recent times. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Celtic Warrior's future.

