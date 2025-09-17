Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair & others react to female WWE star's emotional personal update

Top WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and more reacted to an emotional personal update by one of their peers on social media. The female star celebrated a personal milestone with her husband, who is also part of the WWE family. Candice LeRae penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate her nine-year wedding anniversary with Johnny Gargano. The couple got married on September 16, 2016 in Disneyland. LeRae also shared their pictures over the years, including their son, Quill Lewis Gargano. &quot;We got married ( at Disney 🤗) and 2 weeks later packed up whatever we could fit in your car and moved to Florida so you could officially start with full time at NXT. Just 2 newlyweds who met on the indies with a car full of hopes and childhood dreams. Just like the little box I opened in Japan, this 9 years of marriage has been full of pieces of a puzzle that is simply “Us”. A puzzle that somehow never seems to be missing any pieces. Happy 9 Years @johnnygargano Quill, Pawdme, &amp; I are so lucky to have you,&quot; LeRae wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCandice LeRae's message got plenty of likes and comments from their fellow WWE stars, led by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. Flair dropped an emoji, while Bliss liked the post. Belair, on the other hand, greeted the couple and liked LeRae's post. WWE stars liked and commented on Candice LeRae's post. (Photo: @candicelerae on IG)Both Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are assigned to WWE SmackDown. They returned to NXT on Tuesday for a very special Homecoming episode of the developmental brand. Candice LeRae going after Sol Ruca's WWE Women's Speed ChampionshipAt NXT Homecoming, Sol Ruca and Zaria were arguing about what happened during their match last week. Ruca accidentally hit Zaria with the Sol Snatcher, leading to their elimination from the No. 1 contenders match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.Lainey Reid and Candice LeRae showed up to argue ahead of their match next week on NXT to determine Ruca's challenger for the Women's Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy on September 27. LeRae previously held the title before losing it to Ruca on April 11. But before things got out of hand, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made a surprising appearance to smooth things out between Ruca and Zaria.