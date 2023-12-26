Charlotte Flair and Andrade send heartwarming Christmas messages following tragic injury news

Charlotte Flair is all smiles this Christmas holiday despite a recent setback that will keep her away from WWE for months.

The Queen suffered multiple injuries during her SmackDown loss to Asuka on December 8. Flair is set to undergo surgery in January. While no official timeframe has been announced for her return, it's believed she will be on the shelf into late summer 2024.

Flair and her husband, Andrade El Idolo, traveled to Mexico City for Christmas this year. The couple took photos from their hotel with the Angel of Independence monument in the background and sent Christmas wishes to their fans.

"Que pasen una feliz navidad!! Merry Christmas!! [Mexico flag emoji] [heart eyes emoji] [queen emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] [fist emoji] [check mark emoji]," he wrote with selfies and a photo of the monument.

The couple then kissed while posing for a photo with the monument in the background. Andrade sent more holiday cheer to their fans.

"Feliz navidad!! Merry Christmas!!" he wrote.

While Flair has not wrestled since the loss to Asuka due to injury, her husband has lost his last two matches in AEW. Claudio Castagnoli defeated him on December 16 on the Winter Is Coming edition of Collision and then defeated by Eddie Kingston on Saturday's Holiday Bash Collision.

Charlotte Flair attended a non-WWE wrestling event

As the happy couple was in Mexico City for Christmas weekend, Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo were present for CMLL's Viernes Espectacular show on Saturday night at Arena Mexico.

Friday's CMLL show saw Dinastia Andrade (Andrade El Ídolo, Espanto Jr., Brillante Jr.) defeat Depredadores (Volador Jr., Magnus, Magia Blanca) in a 2-of-3 Falls Match. Charlotte was seen on crutches in the front row to support her husband. CMLL also acknowledged her on TV and Twitter.

"Special visit for Andrade El Idolo! Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr [Charlotte Flair] is present in the front row of The Cathedral of Wrestling," CMLL wrote.

The Queen and El Idolo began dating in February 2019 while working for WWE. They were engaged on January 1, 2020, and married on May 27, 2022.

Where do Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair rank on your list of all-time great wrestling couples? Sound off in the comments below!

