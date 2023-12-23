[WATCH] Charlotte Flair spotted on crutches at non-WWE wrestling show

Despite suffering a devastating injury that will keep her away from WWE for nine months, Charlotte Flair has made it a point to support her husband. The Queen attended the most recent CMLL show to watch Andrade El Idolo in action.

The promotion's official Twitter handle posted about Flair's appearance in the front row, but additional footage of her at the show has emerged. The 14-time world champion was spotted at CMLL's Viernes Espectacular show using crutches and struggling to walk as she made her way to her seat.

Of course, this is because of the nature of her injury. Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka two weeks ago on SmackDown. A fan at the Arena México posted a video of her arriving to support Andrade on Twitter.

Check it out below:

Flair is reportedly scheduled for knee surgery in January. This means, if all goes well, The Queen will be expected to return around October.

Flair is reportedly scheduled for knee surgery in January. This means, if all goes well, The Queen will be expected to return around October.

Who will replace Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair went down injured as the number two babyface on SmackDown, behind Bianca Belair. As a result, WWE may need to scramble to ensure the blue brand's women's division isn't compromised.

Perhaps Bayley's face turn, and expulsion from Damage CTRL may be sped up to fill the Queen-shaped void on SmackDown. However, this might prompt Triple H to go all out in his potential pursuit for Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) to make her WWE return. It would be massive.

Either way, any potential plans for Flair in 2024 have to be scrapped, as she might miss the entire year. It will be interesting to see how things change on SmackDown regarding new additions to the roster.

Is Sasha Banks more likely to return to WWE following Charlotte Flair's injury? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!