Charlotte Flair breaks character with heartfelt gesture towards WWE Superstar at recent event

Charlotte Flair recently broke character at a live event with a heartfelt gesture toward another WWE Superstar, Shotzi.

The 31-year-old is currently embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL on SmackDown. As part of the storyline, Shotzi had a piece of her hair cut by Bayley. A couple of weeks later, Shotzi appeared on the titantron and shaved her head.

It turns out that this was done to support her real-life sister, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Although Shotzi has been absent from television, she made an appearance at a recent live event in Mexico City, where she faced Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match.

She even seemed to earn the respect of The Queen, who broke character to offer her a hug after the match.

Charlotte Flair has a message for Asuka following recent sneak attack

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. The two women faced off in a title match which resulted in a no-contest due to interference from Bianca Belair, who also has her sights set on Asuka's title.

Recently on SmackDown, The Empress of Tomorrow ambushed Charlotte Flair from behind viciously. Following the assault, Cathy Kelley interviewed The Queen, who had some choice words for her rival.

"The only thing that tonight proved is that Asuka is scared. She knows that the only way to get me down is from sneak attacks. This is what like two weeks in a row now. IYO put up a brave fight. She's lucky to have the briefcase but I think that Asuka should be thanking me for saving her from two attempted cash-ins where she almost lost. So it shouldn't have been a German tonight, it should've been a 'Thank you, Charlotte. I still have my title because of you.' But she'll get her receipt when it's time for SummerSlam."

It will be interesting to see what happens with regard to the WWE Women's Championship since there are so many challengers for Asuka.

