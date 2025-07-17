Charlotte Flair breaks silence after making major non-WWE appearance at The ESPYs 2025

Charlotte Flair made a non-WWE appearance on Wednesday. The veteran was at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 2025 ESPY Awards, which featured some of the top athletes in American sports.

Later, The Queen took to her Instagram account to post some of her photos from the event, sending a message after her stunning appearance.

"Remember, 'Head down, not to[o] much teeth, smilez [sic] with the eyes, [and] stand like this,"' the former world champion wrote.

It seems that Charlotte Flair is in good spirits again after a rough period that saw her deal with a serious injury and some off-ring issues. The veteran failed to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Now her tag team with fellow WWE star Alexa Bliss could help her claim gold again, this time as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Alexa Bliss says she enjoys working with Charlotte Flair

After going back and forth for several weeks on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair eventually joined forces and attempted to dethrone Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez as Women's Tag Team Champions in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at Evolution 2025 last weekend.

Still, they came up short, but it should be a matter of time before they get another title shot. Meanwhile, The Goddess recently appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show and had nothing but great words to say about her partnership with The Queen.

"Yeah. I like working with Charlotte. We’ve always had just this fun dynamic with each other. We always work really well together, and we’ve always had this, like, weird bond from NXT that we just always kind of gravitate toward each other when it comes to working with each other, and it’s just so fun," Alexa Bliss said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The two superstars will be on SmackDown this week, and it will be interesting to see if they will challenge The Judgment Day duo to a title match at SummerSlam 2025.

