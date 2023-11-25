Charlotte Flair having a dance with an AEW star

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently shared a video while having a dance with an AEW star on social media.

Charlotte Flair tied the knot with AEW star Andrade recently after their wedding held in Mexico in May 2022. The two began dating in February 2019. The power couple got engaged in January 2020.

Charlotte Flair recently took to her Instagram account to post her having a dance with her husband and AEW star, Andrade, in a video. The 37-year-old shared the video on her Instagram story.

Here is a screengrab of Flair's Instagram story:

The Queen of WWE is scheduled to feature in women's WarGames at Survivor Series alongside Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The four women have teamed up to face Damage CTRL at the premium live event in Chicago.

Bianca Belair reflects on facing Charlotte Flair in a singles contest

Charlotte Flair is arguably one of the best women wrestlers in the history of WWE. She is definitely the most successful one when it comes to winning titles. The 14-time women's champion has been at the top for years now.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bianca Belair talked about how she has wanted to face Flair since her NXT days. The former WWE Women's Champion believes that her match against the Queen would be the biggest right now in the Stamford-based company.

"Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her,'" Belair said.

The EST of WWE further stated:

"And I think that Belair vs. Flair that's a big match. So I'm hoping that one day it happens. I look forward to the day that it happens because we're like one person I've been kept away from for the most part. We had a triple threat. We've done some tag teams together. I just feel like it's like two different generations, and it's like for us to collide at the mountaintop, and she's the only Horsewoman I have not defeated yet. I was about. That's a goal of mine. So she'll be the fourth that I have to go for. So, to me, that's a dream match of mine, and I hope that it happens one day. I don't think there's a match right now that could be bigger than that match."

