Charlotte Flair gets warned by female star who proclaims WWE debut: "I'll see you soon, honey"

Charlotte Flair is arguably the pro-wrestling juggernaut's most important female wrestler thanks to not only her pedigree but the performances she has put on in a WWE ring over the last decade.

Charlotte is a 14-time Women's World Champion. She usually nails her in-ring work. There are plenty of young stars who desire to step into the squared circle with The Queen. Haley J is the latest on the list.

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, "HollyHood" Haley J (the daughter of Canadian wrestler Amazing Maria) said she hopes to work around the world first, from the United Kingdom and Japan. However, her eventual goal is to reach WWE:

"Well, the WWE is always the goal," Haley J on where she sees herself a year from now. "WWE is definitely the goal."

When asked who she wishes to step into the ring with first in the Stamford-based promotion, Haley J named Charlotte Flair:

"I know she's (Charlotte's) hurt right now. So, she's taking her time, I'm taking my time, and then boom! I'll see you soon, honey." [From 2:34 to 3:02]

The Queen suffered a torn ACL, a torn meniscus, and a torn MCL on the December 8th Tribute to the Troops special episode of SmackDown while wrestling longtime rival Asuka. It is believed that she will be off television for most of this year.

Andrade El Idolo makes his WWE return at Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair's real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo, resurfaced at Royal Rumble. He entered the 30-man battle royal at number four and lasted twenty-three minutes before getting eliminated by "Big" Bronson Reed. The Queen was backstage at the event in late January.

Andrade's first main roster storyline or in-ring return for a singles match has not been disclosed yet. Nevertheless, he has since been affiliated with the RAW brand on Monday nights. The 34-year-old star recently explained why he requested his release and subsequent departure from the company in March 2021 through a vignette.

Do you see Andrade getting booked for WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

