Charlotte Flair gives Alexa Bliss a new name following WWE SummerSlam victory

Charlotte Flair gave Alexa Bliss a new name following their victory at WWE SummerSlam. The unlikely duo competed in a marquee match during Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair last night at the PLE in New Jersey. Bliss planted Perez with a Sister Abigail to pick up the pinfall victory.

Following their title win, Flair took to her Instagram story to give Bliss a new name. She referred to her tag team partner as her "ally," and you can check it out in the image below.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you ally," she wrote.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Flair referred to Bliss as her ally on social media. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair on Instagram]

Liv Morgan was initially Raquel Rodriguez's partner, but the veteran suffered an injury last month on WWE RAW during her singles match against Kairi Sane. Roxanne Perez replaced Morgan in the tag team and seemingly has an interest in Dominik Mysterio as well.

Ad

Charlotte Flair makes major admission following WWE SummerSlam

SmackDown star Charlotte Flair admitted that she lacked direction before partnering with Alexa Bliss.

Flair returned from a lengthy injury hiatus to win the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, but has found success after teaming up with Alexa Bliss on the blue brand.

Ad

Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, the veteran admitted that she was directionless following The Show of Shows and claimed that winning the Women's Tag Team Championships with Bliss was a highlight of her career.

"Honestly, the 10 years I've been here, tonight felt like a top three moment, I'm not just saying that. I didn't expect this or want this, and I didn't even think I was gonna be at SummerSlam after WrestleMania, so I was very much directionless," Flair said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Ad

You can check out Flair's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see how long Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championships moving forward following their impressive victory at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More