Charlotte Flair has heartwarming response to message from WWE star's wife

Charlotte Flair has sent a heartwarming message to a WWE Superstar's wife today on social media. The Queen suffered a significant injury last December and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor is married to TV personality Vero Rodriguez and she complimented Flair's strength recently on social media. Charlotte Flair has been providing regular updates for fans as she recovers from her major injury.

Flair responded to Rodriguez on her Instagram story today and said that she loved her. You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

Flair sends heartfelt message on Instagram.

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a singles match against Asuka on SmackDown last December. Despite the major injury, Ric Flair is confident his daughter will make it back to the ring before anyone expects it to happen.

WWE RAW star Natalya pitches interesting idea for Charlotte Flair

Natalya recently pitched an interesting idea for Charlotte Flair and suggested that she be presented in a way that WWE fans have never seen before.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya noted that The Queen is always trying to have the best match of the night and steal the show. The veteran added that Flair has never really been presented as vulnerable on WWE television and stated that she would love to see that side of her character one day.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow she has a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable," she said. [From 01:16- 01:38]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Charlotte Flair's husband, WWE RAW star Andrade picked up a victory over Imperium's Giovanni Vinci last night and was also seen having a backstage conversation with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during last night's show. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the former NXT Champion moving forward on the red brand.