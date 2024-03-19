Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and more WWE Superstars react to Bray Wyatt's sister's heartfelt update

Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's sister recently shared a heartfelt update on social media following the Stamford-based company's major announcement regarding the former Universal Champion.

The former leader of The Wyatt Family tragically passed away last year at the age of 36 years. The former tag team champion reportedly contracted Covid-19 on his road to recovery from a career-threatening illness, which further aggravated his heart issues. The Eater of Worlds died on August 24, 2023, due to a cardiac arrest.

The wrestling promotion recently released the trailer for "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal," a documentary that will cover Windham Rotunda's WWE career. Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, shared the trailer on Instagram and penned down an emotional note mentioning how good a person her late brother was.

"His heart was good! His demeanor humble. His talent raw—untampered and irreplaceable. How love was immense, and his reach was global. He was one of one. All while he maintained this art and grace of being his best roles. Father, fiancé, son, brother, uncle and friend. Windham was too good for this World," she wrote.

She continued:

"And while it’s still so fresh in our personal lives, having him honored in such prestigious ways is so important. As the World watches this documentary, if he can see— I pray [and] hope he smiles down from eternity in heaven and has so much peace in knowing he was one of the most loved humans in the entire World. And fills him with the warmth and hope that he provided for so many MILLIONS. Still in disbelief. But forever in awe of you. I love you more, @thewindhamrotunda."

You can check out Mika Rotunda's Instagram post below:

The heartfelt update caught the attention of various names associated with professional wrestling. Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Malakai Black, and more reacted to the post by sharing a like. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya commented on the post.

Here are some of the reactions to Mika Rotunda's Instagram post:

Screengrab of reactions to Mia Rotunda's Instagram post

Bray Wyatt's documentary to premiere on Peacock

Peacock dropped the trailer for the documentary on their official YouTube channel on March 18. The documentary is named "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal."

Narrated by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, the documentary will focus on the late wrestler's journey in the Stamford-based promotion. It will premiere on Peacock on April 1.