Charlotte Flair reacts after 2nd face-off with newly signed WWE SmackDown star

A major female WWE Superstar was officially signed to SmackDown last night. Charlotte Flair has now shared her reaction to a second face-off with Giulia.

The former NXT Women's Champion was quietly moved to the main roster following WrestleMania. She teamed up with Roxanne Perez to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match on the May 12, 2025, episode of RAW. However, the heels failed to emerge victorious over their opponents. Following the Monday night show, the partnership between Giulia and Perez seemingly ended.

That being said, the duo's split was officially confirmed after The Gladiator of Glorias was signed to WWE SmackDown by Nick Aldis on the May 16, 2025, edition of the blue brand. The SmackDown GM introduced Giulia, the newest member of the roster, to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, who were waiting outside his office.

For those unaware, this marked Giulia and Flair's second face-to-face encounter. Their first meeting occurred on the February 4, 2025, edition of the former black-and-gold brand, when The Queen confronted The Beautiful Madness, who was the reigning NXT Women's Champion at the time.

On X/Twitter, Charlotte Flair shared her reaction to confronting the 31-year-old star after the latter was revealed as the newest SmackDown member.

"👋 @giulia0221g #SmackDown," she wrote.

Check out the 14-time Women's World Champion's post below:

WWE veteran pitches a controversial storyline for Charlotte Flair

Fans witnessed a heated rivalry between The Queen and Tiffany Stratton on the Road to WrestleMania 41. In one of the SmackDown episodes, leading up to The Show of Shows, The Buff Barbie took a shot at her rival's failed marriages. Charlotte Flair responded to her by stating that Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE should have involved Andrade and Ludwig Kaiser in the feud between Flair and Stratton.

"Have Andrade buy into that. While we were married, you were doing that? You're my colleague, you're one of the boys. You're doing nothing with Andrade, you're doing nothing with him [Kaiser]. You and I are spitballing here, coming up with stuff that's a billion times better than anything that they're doing," he said.

Only time will tell if the company reignites the rivalry between The Queen and Stratton in the coming weeks.

