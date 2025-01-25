Charlotte Flair reacts after making a huge announcement before the Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair has confirmed her spot in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former WWE Women's Champion has now reacted to the announcement on X (Twitter).

Flair declared her participation via a vignette on this week's WWE SmackDown. She has been absent since December 2023 due to injury-related issues. The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2020 and is looking to win her second.

On X, Charlotte reacted to WWE's post about the 38-year-old confirming her spot in the Women's Royal Rumble Match by hinting that she remains confident of her chances.

Check out The Queen's post below:

Several WWE Superstars have confirmed their participation in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match. This includes Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Sam Roberts wants Charlotte Flair to face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

Ahead of The Queen's impending return, WWE analyst Sam Roberts expressed his interest in seeing Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton lock horns at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. The Buff Barbie is the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated the following:

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. That's the WrestleMania match that I want—Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton. Of course, there are people who are saying Charlotte might be the one that [sic] did in Jade Cargill; that [sic] threw her on the car, but I don't see that."

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Nia Jax on SmackDown earlier this month. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her now-former ally. The 25-year-old marked her first successful title defense against Bayley, beating The Role Model on last week's edition of SmackDown.

The Buff Barbie and reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley have several superstars gunning for their respective championships. It will be interesting to see if The Queen goes after Tiffany following her return.

