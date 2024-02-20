Charlotte Flair reacts to her husband’s heartfelt RAW message

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently reacted to her husband, Andrade, sending out a heartfelt message on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 34-year-old appeared in a vignette on this week's episode of the red brand. The former United States Champion seemingly returned to his title of Andrade El Idolo and claimed he would fulfill his destiny and that his era in WWE had just begun.

Andrade's wife and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took to Instagram stories to show her support for the luchador. She posted a still from the vignette showing El Idolo holding his mask.

Here is a screenshot of Charlotte's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Flair's Instagram story.

Ric Flair makes bold claim regarding Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Charlotte Flair suffered an unfortunate injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus and had to undergo knee surgery. Flair is expected to be out of action for quite a while.

Speaking to Casual Conversations, Ric Flair hailed the former WWE Women's Champion as the best worker in the business. He further claimed his daughter never gets into politics and believes in improving herself:

"She's the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's a**. She just gets better every day," Flair said.

Expand Tweet

The Nature Boy further made a huge claim regarding Flair's return from injury:

"She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time."

With Charlotte Flair seemingly set to miss WrestleMania XL, it will be interesting to see how long she takes to make her eventual return.

What would be the perfect storyline for The Queen's return from injury? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE