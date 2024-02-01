Charlotte Flair reacts to real life partner's update following Royal Rumble return

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently reacted to her real-life partner's social media update showcasing behind-the-scene pictures from his surprising return at Royal Rumble 2024.

Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade, entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number four. The 34-year-old lasted nearly 23 minutes before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed. Despite being in the ring for so long, Andrade failed to register any eliminations.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Andrade signed a contract with the red brand during a backstage segment with General Manager Adam Pearce. Interestingly, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis showed up and claimed he had a "handsome" offer for the recently returned superstar if he were to join WWE's Friday night show.

Andrade recently took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from his return at the Rumble. Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair dropped a comment on the Instagram post:

"❤️🙌🔥👏😍 🤴🏼," commented Flair.

Charlotte Flair is currently recovering from a knee surgery. The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ric Flair makes huge claims about Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Speaking to Casual Conversations, Ric Flair praised the Women's Grand Slam Champion for her in-ring ability. The Nature Boy claimed that his daughter is the best worker in the business.

"She's the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's a**. She just gets better every day," Flair said.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that his daughter's return from injury could be the greatest storyline of all time:

"She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is."

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Charlotte Flair to make her WWE return. With Andrade officially signing a contract with Adam Pearce on the recent edition of RAW, Flair could also make her return to the red brand.

