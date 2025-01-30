Charlotte Flair reacts to WWE star's alarming update

Multi-time Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair recently sent a message to a major WWE RAW Superstar following her concerning update. The said name has also contacted the police regarding her safety.

Asuka disclosed her recent feelings of vulnerability and confirmed that she had sought help from law enforcement. She described her growing fear, noting that even fan interactions at airports or in public places now cause her anxiety.

The Empress of Tomorrow's statement detailed her concern that something might happen, leaving her scared and unable to respond. On X (formerly Twitter), The Queen offered Asuka her love and support during this difficult time.

"Sorry you’re going through this. Love you, woman.," she wrote.

Former WWE star makes bold prediction about Charlotte Flair

The Queen is set to make her in-ring return after over a year. She suffered a torn meniscus, ACL, and MCL during her singles match against Asuka on SmackDown in December 2023.

WWE on last week's SmackDown confirmed that Charlotte Flair will enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday. Along with her, other participants confirmed for the multi-woman gimmick match include IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and Nia Jax.

Speaking on her Power Alphas Podcast, former NXT Champion Mandy Rose predicted that Charlotte Flair will win this year's 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match.

"So, my bold prediction for Royal Rumble is going to be [sic] I think Charlotte Flair comes back and I think she wins it," Rose said.

According to a recent report, WWE has big plans for Charlotte Flair, with the company's creative even discussing putting another World Championship on her, which could happen sooner than expected.

If this materializes, The Queen would become a 15-time world champion, inching closer to her father, Ric Flair, and John Cena's shared record of 16 title reigns.

