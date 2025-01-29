Multi-time Women's World Champion to win WWE Royal Rumble, Mandy Rose predicts

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is just three days away. Ahead of the premium live event, Mandy Rose shared her prediction for which female superstar could win the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match.

Charlotte Flair has been sidelined from in-ring competition since December 2023 due to an injury sustained during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. She suffered a torn meniscus, ACL, and MCL. Following the injury, the 14-time World Champion underwent successful surgery and is currently recovering.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that The Queen is set to return to WWE. Flair has been announced as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, scheduled for February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

On the Power Alphas Podcast, former NXT Champion Mandy Rose predicted that Charlotte Flair would emerge victorious in the multi-woman contes:

"So, my bold prediction for Royal Rumble is going to be [sic] I think Charlotte Flair comes back and I think she wins it," she said. [From 21:29 to 21:41]

Former WWE star also claims Charlotte Flair will win the Women's Royal Rumble

The Queen, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, and Ivy Nile, have declared their participation in the 30-woman gimmick match. Meanwhile, former WWE star Layla shared her prediction for the premium live event.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla stated that Charlotte Flair would undoubtedly win the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match:

"That was my pick, Charlotte Flair. There's no way. She's been gone too long. She's the top regardless, you know, her being absent or whatever. So, I definitely think Charlotte Flair is definitely gonna win it. There's no doubt in my mind," she said.

Only time will tell if The Queen will win this year's Royal Rumble match upon her WWE return and main event WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

