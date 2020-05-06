Charlotte Flair responds to Ronda Rousey's comments on WWE

Charlotte and Ronda Rousey faced each other at Survivor Series 2018

Ronda Rousey recently grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially with her comments on WWE, and now Charlotte Flair has given her take on the matter.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet branded WWE as "fake fighting" while appearing on an episode of the “Wild Ride! with Steve-O” podcast.

“Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. "

She also blasted the WWE fans by calling them 'ungrateful' and received a lot of criticism from all corners. Many Superstars responded to Ronda Rousey's comments as well and WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T said that the former RAW Women's Champion should apologize to the women in the locker room.

Rousey even hit back at her critics with a response.

The latest Superstar to give a response on Ronda Rousey's statements is Charlotte Flair. In an exclusive Q&A with Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Queen was quizzed about Rousey's latest comments and she gave a brutal response.

"Does anyone remember that famous knee in the police car going into WrestleMania?"

When the interviewer suggested that no one would forget that moment, Charlotte Flair responded by saying,

"Ok, I’ll just leave that there."

Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair rivalry

Charlotte Flair was one of Ronda Rousey's arch-rivals during her first run in WWE. Both these women faced off for the first time during Survivor Series as The Queen was chosen as a replacement for the injured Becky Lynch.

The match in itself was very physical and ended in a disqualification victory for Rousey as Charlotte hit her with a kendo stick. The Queen did not stop there as she proceeded to dish out punishment on The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

The two would then square-off at the main event of WrestleMania 35, which also included Becky Lynch and had both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the line. The three women were constantly at each other's throats and they were even arrested in a segment.

It was during this segment that Charlotte Flair would deliver the infamous knee to Ronda Rousey. You can see the entire brawl below.

It will surely be interesting to see when Rousey will return to WWE and you can be sure The Queen will be ready to ask a few questions regarding her comments. Charlotte Flair will be defending her NXT Women's title this Wednesday against Io Shirai.