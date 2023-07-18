WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair recently responded to a fan's comment in which he called her out for allegedly overdoing plastic surgeries.

The Queen has recently been very active on social media, posting photos from several of her photoshoots. Her latest post on Instagram had her standing on a beach wearing a bikini under the sun, with the caption:

"Darling, You look so good in sunrise. ~ Atticus."

While many fans were fond of the picture, one was seemingly not. He rudely called out the former SmackDown Women's Champion for allegedly overdoing plastic surgeries.

"Wonder she doesn't melt in the sun the amount of plastic surgery she's had," the fan wrote.

Flair responded to the fan's comment, saying she would "pray for him."

"I'll pray for you, amigo 🙏🙏🙏," The Queen wrote.

Could Charlotte Flair break WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record?

Last month, Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown after a few months of absence. She is now feuding with Bianca Belair and Asuka over the WWE Women's Champion. The three are rumored to square off for the title at SummerSlam.

Speaking on a recent episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell disclosed that he believes Charlotte Flair could break her father's 16 world championships record by next year.

"She's going for her 15th [Women's Championship]... So they're working to beat the 16 that her dad had right? So when she wins it, then she'll lose it and she's going for the 16th which will tie her dad which would actually be a big deal. Maybe WrestleMania next year? And if she breaks it, that's probably Money in the Bank, maybe SummerSlam the next year, so they got something to look forward to. So she'll be a 17-time women's champion in WWE. That will never be broken," he said.

