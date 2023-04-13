Charlotte Flair responds to WWE Hall of Famer's challenge to a first-time-ever retirement match

Charlotte Flair responded to WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze's challenge to a retirement match.

Alundra Blayze (Madusa) spent nearly 15 years as a regular in-ring competitor in several promotions, including WCW and WWE. However, the three-time Women's Champion retired from in-ring action in 2001. Over the past few years, she has made several sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based company.

The Hall of Famer recently expressed her desire to have a retirement match. She named Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley as potential opponents. In an interview with TV Insider, The Queen responded to Blayze's challenge.

"I would be honored to have her retirement match. That's the first time I actually responded to the challenge. So here you go," Flair said.

Alundra Blayze recently made a special request to WWE CCO Triple H

Last week, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 39. On the second night, the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

While she understood why The Bloodline main-evented both the nights of WrestleMania and none of the women's matches did, Alundra Blayze urged Triple H to book female superstars into a long-term Bloodline-like storyline.

"Now, to go back to Trip [Triple H] and say, 'Hey, Paul, let's start a great 6-8 months to a year, [a] nice storyline, let's think of something, and let's build it like you did with Bloodline. I haven't seen that [kind of] storytelling since the '80s.'"

Madusa adds:

"I have not seen a year-long program with a woman. So, when you start that and it gets some footwork and tread and marketing and publicity, why can't women headline WrestleMania one night, and then the men headline it the other night?. Guess what, creative, it's up to you, and it's up to the women to deliver. And they're going to be able to tell if they can within three months," she told Steve Fall. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

