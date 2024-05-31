Charlotte Flair's WWE pay is not right, legendary manager says

Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2015. In a recent interview, legendary wrestling manager Missy Hyatt questioned why The Queen does not get paid more money.

In 2023, Flair reportedly signed a new five-year contract to become one of the highest-paid women in WWE history. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer has not wrestled since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Hyatt revealed in an interview with WSI that she often changed in janitor closets during her career because female locker rooms did not exist. Comparing the 1980s and 1990s wrestling scene to today, she added that Flair deserves to be paid as much as WWE's top male stars:

"I was never treated as an equal," Hyatt said. "Women still aren't treated as equals in wrestling, and it's a shame because women can draw too. Women draw just as much as the men draw. Nowadays, even more. Hearing that Charlotte Flair got a million-dollar-a-year contract is bullcr*p." [8:19 – 8:39]

Missy Hyatt on Charlotte Flair's pay compared to men

Over the last decade, Charlotte Flair has cemented her status as one of the most successful wrestlers of her generation. She only needs two more world title wins to match the record of 16, which is jointly held by John Cena and her father Ric Flair.

Missy Hyatt further explained why the injured star is worthy of a higher salary compared to her co-workers:

"She should get more than that [a million dollars]. She deserves more than that, and that company can pay her more than that when there's a guy making 10 million a year and she's only making a million. There's such a discrepancy in the way women are paid against the men." [8:39 – 8:54]

To put Flair's reported contract details into context, WWE allegedly paid Brock Lesnar $12 million per year at one stage. John Cena and Roman Reigns also reportedly earned $8.5 million and $5 million per year, respectively.

