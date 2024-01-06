Charlotte Flair says she misses former WWE champion following surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has had a difficult few weeks, suffering a horrific knee injury at the end of 2023. Despite that, seeing the support for the Queen following her surgery has been heartwarming.

Charlotte tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown. She underwent surgery a couple of days ago and posted an emotional update on Instagram, with several WWE Superstars sending Charlotte their best wishes. Among them were Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and R-Truth, to name a few.

SmackDown Superstar Shotzi posted an Instagram story last night, stating that she misses Charlotte Flair. The 14-time World Champion re-posted it on her story and added a message to it. "

"Miss you more queen.... Rooting for you ALWAYS," Charlotte Flair shared.

Check out a screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Charlotte Flair the best as she recovers from this surgery. Hopefully, the Queen will return to the ring even better than before.

When is Charlotte Flair expected to return to WWE?

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair would miss nine months of in-ring action. That would mean a return could be possible in October 2024. However, it is not certain if the Queen's layoff will remain the same length. Triple H may also opt to save Flair for WrestleMania season in 2025.

Expand Tweet

If that becomes the plan, expect Charlotte Flair to return during next year's Women's Royal Rumble Match and possibly win it. There are many potential directions for the second-generation star at WrestleMania 41, especially after she is set to miss this year's edition of The Show of Shows.

It looked like Charlotte was set to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania in April 2024, so WWE can book that dream match next year instead. The Queen could also reunite with Becky Lynch after they became friends again at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

What do you think Charlotte Flair will do when she returns from injury? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

