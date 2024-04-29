Charlotte Flair sends bold warning ahead of WWE return

Charlotte Flair has sent a bold message today on social media ahead of her highly anticipated return to WWE. The Queen has been out of action since suffering a major injury last December.

Flair tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus on the December 8 edition of SmackDown, during her match against Damage CTRL's Asuka. The former Women's Champion will be out of action for the foreseeable future but has been providing regular updates for fans on her recovery. She took to her official X account today to send an interesting message.

Flair noted that she learned a lot of life lessons in 2023 and is thankful for them. However, she warned that she will be "coming for it all" in 2024 as seen in her post below.

"2023: thank you for all the lessons. 2024: I’m coming for it all. 👑," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE star would like to main event WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton believes she versus Charlotte Flair would be a great main event for WrestleMania 41. Stratton was not in action at WrestleMania XL earlier this month but will be competing in a major match at Backlash.

Naomi recently battled Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown but Tiffany Stratton interfered. On the latest episode of blue brand, Stratton faced The Glow, with the winner getting an opportunity to face The Role Model at WWE Backlash next month in France. However, the match ended in a disqualification after Nia Jax attacked the champion and the former Trinity Fatu. Later, the company announced a Triple-Threat Match with Bayley defending her title against Buff Barbie and Naomi.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this month, Stratton pitched a match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. She noted that the event was rumored to be in her hometown of Minnesota next year.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," said Stratton. [From 02:32 - 02:47]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Wrestling legend Ric Flair believes his daughter could make it back to the ring before anyone expects her to do so. Only time will tell when the veteran will be able to return to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback