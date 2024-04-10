Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to Bianca Belair following WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair has delivered a heartfelt message to WWE star Bianca Belair following last night's edition of RAW in Philadelphia.

Bianca Belair teamed with Jade Cargill and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match during Night One of WrestleMania XL. Cargill hit Dakota Kai with Jaded for the pinfall victory over the weekend. Charlotte Flair was forced to miss The Show of Shows this year after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her singles match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The Queen took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to Belair.

The EST celebrated her 35th birthday today and Flair sent her a message on her Instagram story. She wished her a happy birthday and noted that she loved Beliar as seen in the image below.

"Happy Birthday my Aries Queen @biancabeliarwwe. Love you woman," she wrote.

Flair sends a message to Belair on her birthday.

WWE Superstar wants to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has arrived on the main roster and is hoping to face Charlotte Flair in the main event of next year's WrestleMania.

Tiffany Stratton competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February and put on an impressive performance. However, Becky Lynch won the match and earned a title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. The Man came up short and Rhea Ripley is still the reigning Women's World Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae earlier this week, Tiffany Stratton said next year's WrestleMania is rumored to be in her home state of Minnesota. Stratton suggested she take on Flair in the main event of the next WrestleMania Night One.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Stratton said. [From 02:32 – 02:47]

Bianca Belair remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars on the roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for the former champion after her victory at WrestleMania XL this past weekend.

