Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to WWE champion following Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has sent a heartfelt message to a popular star following Clash at the Castle: Scotland today. The premium live event featured several title matches but only one championship changed hands.

Bayley defended her WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at the premium live event today. The challenger's tag team partner, Chelsea Green, got kicked out of the ringside area during the match, only to return sporting a luchador mask. Green hilariously suggested a new name for herself following the show.

The Queen also took to social media today to send a message to another member of the Four Horsewomen. She wished Bayley a happy 35th birthday on her Instagram story and included a humorous photo of the two together from back in the day.

Trending

You can check out Flair's Instagram story in the screengrab below or by clicking here.

Screengrab of Flair wishing Bayley on her birthday. [Photo credit: Screengrab Flair's Instagram story]

Charlotte Flair has been forced to miss time due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The injury took place last December in a singles match against Asuka. Unfortunately, Asuka has recently suffered an injury as well and was pulled from the Queen of the Ring Tournament last month.

Popular WWE star would like to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton was recently asked to name her dream opponent at WrestleMania and the former NXT Women's Champion selected Charlotte Flair.

It was rumored that WrestleMania 41 would be taking place in Minnesota next year but that is no longer the case. The event will be held in Las Vegas, while SummerSlam 2026 will be hosted in Minnesota and will be a two-night affair.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview in April, Stratton suggested she battle Flair in the main event of Night One.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Stratton said. [From 02:32 – 02:47]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The multi-time former World Champion, Flair, has accomplished a lot during her tenure with the promotion and has accumulated a ton of fans. Only time will tell when she will be cleared to return to in-ring action on WWE television.