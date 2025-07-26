  • home icon
  Charlotte Flair sends a message to Alexa Bliss following a scary incident on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair sends a message to Alexa Bliss following a scary incident on WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 26, 2025 13:29 GMT
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown!
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are a week away from their title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Meanwhile, The Queen sent a message to her frenemy following a scary incident from the show.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss went one-on-one against Roxanne Perez. The two had a fun back-and-forth for a while until the scary incident took place. During the match, Bliss jumped off the top rope to attack Rodriguez on the ringside. After the fall, the former RAW Women's Champion was busted open and eventually lost the match to The Prodigy.

After the show, The Queen issued a warning to the champions ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the 14-time Women's Champion sent a message to The Goddess in character following the scary incident. The message was sent after the show, but the reel was most likely shot before Bliss's match on the brand.

"This is why WE’RE NOT FRIENDS 🙃hoorah 🫶🏻🖤 ps SUPERSTAAAAR," Flair wrote on Instagram.

Major WWE name reveals old rejected pitch to work with Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair isn't Alexa Bliss' first tag team partner, as The Goddess has excelled as a tag team performer in the past and won gold alongside Asuka and Nikki Cross. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green also wanted to team up with the multi-time WWE Women's Champion, but management rejected the idea.

In an exclusive on The Takedown with SI, the inaugural Women's United States Champion revealed an eerie pitch to work with Alexa Bliss and form a new tag team with her. The 34-year-old WWE star would've been portrayed as Bliss' doll, Lilly, but management rejected the pitch.

“The ones that I can really harp on right now would definitely be my pitch to become Lilly, Alexa Bliss's doll. Someone has to do it. Someone has to do it. She has to do some wizardry and make this doll come to life and be her tag partner," Green said. [H/T - SI]
It would've been interesting to see the teamwork, but Bliss and Flair are focused on winning gold in New Jersey.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

