Charlotte Flair sends message to Finn Balor's wife 

Charlotte Flair sent a message to Finn Balor's wife following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran was in action in the main event of last night's edition of the red brand.

Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, took to Instagram today to show off her "hot girls love pro wrestling" shirt. She shared a couple of photos in the shirt, and you can check them out in her post below.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair responded to her post with several smiling face with heart-eyes emojis.

Flair sent a message to Balor's wife on social media. [Image credit: Verolaguera on Instagram]

Balor battled Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of last night's episode of RAW. The veteran was inadvertently knocked off the turnbuckle by Dominik Mysterio during the match and referred to his Judgment Day stablemate as a snake earlier today on social media. Breakker picked up the victory over Balor to retain the IC Championship.

Former WWE star EC3 sends message to critics of Charlotte Flair

EC3 recently commented on Charlotte Flair having a marquee match at WrestleMania and claimed that she deserved to be in a prominent position in the company.

Flair missed over a year of action before returning in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The former champion won the match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 shared his thoughts on some fans not being happy with Flair getting a title match at WrestleMania. The veteran noted that fans will complain about wanting to see something new, but will go crazy when a legend from the past returns.

"Just because you think somebody deserves something, sometimes the people that are in these positions are there for a reason because they're still outworking those people," EC3 said. "So, just because you, in your desperation to see something new, even though [some fans say], 'We wanna see something new. Oh, wait, that's from 20 years ago [excited reaction to legends returning]. Yeah!' Shut up, okay?" [From 15:08 – 15:26]

You can check out the video below:

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair recently traded shots on social media. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion.

