"You really wanna talk about looks?" - Tiffany Stratton sends angry message to Charlotte Flair after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton had the last laugh against Charlotte Flair during the latest episode of SmackDown. Recently, The Buff Barbie shared her reaction to a taunt from The Queen.

The March 14, episode of the Friday night show was held in Barcelona, Spain, and featured Flair facing B-Fab in a singles match. The 14-time World Champion secured a dominant victory over B-Fab, forcing her to tap out to a vicious Figure Eight leglock. Stratton came out and initiated a brawl with The Queen since the latter did not stop her assault on her opponent.

Despite attempts by WWE officials and security to prevent the chaotic brawl, the Blonde Bombshell had the last laugh by taking down Charlotte Flair as she dove from the top of the Videotron, much to the delight of the arena crowd.

The Dirtiest Diva in the Game mocked Tiffany Stratton on X after the company dubbed Stratton the "new queen in town." Responding to Flair's comments, the 25-year-old champion sent an angry message.

"Oh Charlotte, you really wanna talk about looks?" Stratton wrote.

You can check out Tiffany Stratton's tweet below:

Former WWE star comments on Tiffany Stratton's wrestling future

Wrestling veteran Mr. Kennedy trained The Center of the Universe at the beginning of her professional wrestling career. On the Cafe de Rene podcast, the former WWE star reflected on Tiffany Stratton's rise.

Mr. Kennedy recalled that The Buff Barbie's early promos were difficult because she lacked personality. He predicted a successful career for her, envisioning her as a mainstay like Charlotte Flair.

"But no personality. She was focused on the physicality part. So I've got her first promo that she ever did, and it was rough. But to see her coming out of her shell. My wife and I—maybe we're biased—but I feel like what we've seen, that she's got a bright future, like she could be a Charlotte Flair or a Mickie James, one of those mainstays," Kennedy said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if Stratton can retain her WWE Women's Title against Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

