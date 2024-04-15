Charlotte Flair sends a message to recently returned WWE star ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Wrestlemania 40 weekend was a tough one for Dominik Mysterio as Andrade betrayed him, aligning himself with Dominik's legendary father Rey Mysterio, for their tag team match at 'Mania. Despite the defeat, Dirty Dom is determined to set the record straight. He is slated to face Andrade on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter ahead of the highly anticipated bout and sent a supportive message to her husband Andrade.

"My Papi ❤️," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Monday Night RAW this week will be live from The Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Rising WWE star wants to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton had a standout year in 2023, rising to become the leading woman of the WWE NXT Women's Division. Her effortless move to the main roster indicates her potential as one of WWE's top female stars in the years ahead.

In a recent interview, Stratton was asked about her WrestleMania aspirations for the upcoming year. Considering rumors of WrestleMania potentially heading to Minnesota, which is her hometown, she expressed interest in headlining Night One of the event with Charlotte Flair. According to her, such a matchup would be perfect.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Tiffany Stratton said.

Flair's recovery from the ACL injury, which she sustained during a match at the end of last year, has been progressing positively. While she's currently out of action, fans can anticipate The Queen's potential return to the ring sometime later this year.

