Charlotte Flair sends a message after Ric Flair's latest incident in a bar

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, has reacted after her father, Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, recently pulled off an impressive feat in a bar. Earlier today, Ric Flair posted a video of himself at what appears to be a bar or a restaurant. He gets away from his table to then start doing a plank. He captioned it by saying that he was activating Beast Mode, and that he had managed to pull off a 4-minute plank, which while always impressive, is particularly impressive at his age and him not being active in the ring. People are heard celebrating as he hits the four minute mark and he then finally relaxes in the video. Before starting the plank he also sent a message:&quot;If I fall down, you go, 'F***ing Ric, get up.'&quot;Charlotte Flair reacted to seeing the video, and while she appeared impressed, she was also seemingly a little exasperated with her father doing this in the middle of a restaurant. She asked him to please do this in a gym and not where he had. &quot;Dad… please… A GYYYYYM 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️&quot;Ric Flair may have retired, but his daughter, Charlotte Flair is now carrying on his legacy of successWhile Ric Flair's time in the limelight may have come to an end, the star has not stopped being relevant in any manner. The Hall of Famer is beloved among fans and is often out and about. Charlotte Flair though, is carrying on his legacy. Recognized as one of, if not the greatest women's stars ever, she is making and breaking records as well. Currently paired with Alexa Bliss, she is one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE, and has announced her plans to break the record of most world titles as well. Earlier, this record was held by her father Ric Flair, until it was broken this year by John Cena. Now, Flair only needs four more titles to reach 18, the figure she needs to beat Cena's record.