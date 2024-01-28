Charlotte Flair sends a one-word message after Andrade returns to WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 featured a couple of surprise entrants, with Andrade being one of the names to make a return. Charlotte Flair has now reacted to her husband's comeback with a one-word message.

The Mexican star was a part of the global juggernaut for over half a decade. He requested his release in March 2021, following which he signed with AEW. The former NXT Champion returned to his old hunting ground after the expiry of his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Andrade was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at number four and lasted for over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Bronson Reed.

Charlotte Flair, who possibly played a role in her husband re-signing with the Stamford-based company, reacted to the same with a one-word post on Twitter/X.

"PAPI [emoji]," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair is currently out of action after suffering an injury on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has been on the sidelines for the last month. The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus after a spot went wrong during her match against Asuka on SmackDown.

While the 14-time Women's Champion was expected to be out for at least 10-12 months, she has been making amazing progress and has already been seen working out.

Flair is one of the most prominent names in the WWE women's division, and her absence has been a big blow to the company. She was involved in a feud with Damage CTRL before her injury, but many expected her to go up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40. However, The Queen will miss this year's Showcase of the Immortals after putting on an enthralling match against Rhea Ripley at last year's event.

