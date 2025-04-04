Charlotte Flair shares biggest regret; shares fear after horrifying injury

Charlotte Flair has addressed her comeback and opened up about how she's feared rejection and injury issues amidst her divorce. The Queen spoke about her divorce during her interview with Sherri Shepherd and her comeback.

Flair talked about how she had been afraid of what the fans thought, how they would think that she would be coming back a year older and less than what she had been. She said her biggest regret was that the fans had not gotten to see her comeback and what it had taken for her to step back in the ring. She said everything she had feared and been afraid of came to light, and she knew everyone had an opinion, even without knowing all the facts.

Flair's return took place not only on the back of her divorce but also after a horrifying injury that put her out of action for more than a year, with her ACL, MCL, and meniscus all suffering damage.

"As women, I think men too, but it's like everyone's probably thinking, 'Well, she's going to come back a year older, she's going to come back less than... she's coming back off this knee injury,' and unfortunately the WWE audience hasn't gotten to see 'The Comeback of Charlotte Flair.' This wasn't a Charlotte Flair redemption story, but for me, it's a redemption story for me because everything that I have feared or been scared of or embarrassed of publicly because, you know, everyone has an opinion, even though they don't know the facts." (00:53 - 1:27)

Charlotte Flair has been accused of burying Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte has been accused of taking things too far during her promo segment with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. Some have felt that the star must have gone off-script as Stratton continued with her given lines while Flair continued to shoot her WrestleMania opponent down.

Flair herself spoke on it.

"It's great that you said teach her [Tiffany Stratton] a lesson—I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol," Flair said.

Whether or not Charlotte took things into her own hands against her less experienced WrestleMania opponent, the star certainly looks stronger heading into the show. Meanwhile, the champion is the underdog.

