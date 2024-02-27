Charlotte Flair shares emotional message to her brother ahead of WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair has shared an emotional message to her brother ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's show will go down in San Jose, California.

The Queen will miss this year's WrestleMania due to suffering a major injury during her bout against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus but is already on the road to recovery.

Charlotte Flair lost her brother, Reid Fliehr, on March 29, 2013. He was just 25 years old at the time of his passing. He competed in two matches in WCW and performed on the independent scene for several years. He won the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship with his brother David Flair as well.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand, Charlotte Flair wished her brother a happy birthday. Reid Fliehr would have turned 36 years old today.

"Happy Birthday champ", she wrote.

Flair sends heartfelt message on Instagram.

Ric Flair makes bold claim about Charlotte Flair's WWE return

Ric Flair believes his daughter will be ready to return to action before the expected recovery time for her injury.

The Nature Boy is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling's roster and was set to be in Sting's corner for his final match at AEW Revolution. However, Flair approached The Young Bucks on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite and could be turning heel ahead of the event this Sunday night on March 3.

During a recent interview on Busted Open, the veteran claimed his daughter is crushing her recovery. He added that the SmackDown star is a "different kind of cat" and suggested she would return sooner than expected.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Charlotte Flair remains one of the most talented performers on the WWE roster. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for the popular star when she is cleared to return to action later this year.

