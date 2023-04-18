Charlotte Flair shares heartfelt message to former WWE RAW Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE after she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. The Queen recently took to Twitter to share high praise for Nia Jax.

Nia Jax was released from WWE in late 2021 but recently made a brief comeback during the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The former RAW Women's Champion made a surprise return in the number 30 spot and was eliminated by a joint effort of 11 women who remained in the match.

The Irresistible Force recently took to Twitter to open up about her friendship with Charlotte Flair and how she has helped her on her fitness journey. The Queen later responded to Jax and said she is proud of her.

"I’m so proud of you woman…… you did the work not me & more to come," tweeted Flair.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly taking a break from WWE. Many fans and legends praised the Queen's WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley. With the Draft just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see which brand will pick Flair for their roster.

Nia Jax recently opened up about infamous match against Charlotte Flair

In an interview with Ring the Belle, Nia Jax opened up about a heated bout against Flair shortly before her 2021 release.

Jax stated that she and Charlotte started exchanging legitimate stiff shots during their singles match.

"That's my best friend [Charlotte Flair]. I love her. We love each other but we had a miscommunication and frustrations got a little high and then you know..."

She continued:

"The funny thing is when we went back backstage, we both were like, 'You good?' And then we were fine. Next week, we had another match and we said let's do it again, let's make it even more. There was at that moment a little bit of miscommunication. Just a tiny bit. That's my best friend. I don't remember that when I was in it, if that makes sense. When I watched it back, I was like 'oh sh*t.'" [From 16:23 to 17:17]

