Charlotte Flair shares honest update 6 weeks after surgery

Charlotte Flair provided an update on her injured knee after undergoing surgery six weeks ago.

The Queen is set to miss WrestleMania 40 after suffering a knee injury on the Dec. 8 episode of SmackDown in a match against Asuka. She was diagnosed with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee and underwent surgery to repair the damage in early January.

Flair was already back in the gym last week with her husband, WWE Superstar Andrade, who returned to the company at the Royal Rumble. She was doing light work, like riding a stationary bicycle and lifting weights.

In an interview with CNBC, Charlotte Flair discussed a variety of topics about WWE, like its new deal with Netflix, her injury, and the Road to WrestleMania 40. She updated her status six weeks following surgery and felt great despite being given a nine-month recovery timeline.

"I'm six weeks out Thursday," Flair said. "I'm ahead of schedule and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement with RAW going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. All I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15." [2:38 - 2:57]

Charlotte Flair has a long road to recovery and will likely be out for several more months. It's the first major injury of her career, and Flair will do everything in her power to return better than ever, setting her eyes on winning another title.

Charlotte Flair's father hyped about her return from injury

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is already hyped about Charlotte's potential return from injury. She's less than two months into her recovery, but her father is excited about seeing her wrestle again. He even called her return the "greatest storyline" in history.

"She'll come back from this injury," Ric said on the Casual Conversations podcast. "It's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time." [H/T Fightful]

