Charlotte Flair shares impressive update ahead of WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair has shared an impressive update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Houston, Texas. The Queen is currently out of action with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Flair suffered the injury during her singles match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown. She will be out of action for the foreseeable future but has been providing her fans with updates as she recovers from the devastating injury. The former champion took to social media today to share another impressive workout just a couple of months after her surgery.

You can check out Flair's video in her post below.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair's injury came at an unfortunate time as she missed the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and will also be unavailable for WrestleMania 40 next month.

WWE RAW star names Charlotte Flair as female superstar he would want in Imperium

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently disclosed that he would want Charlotte Flair as a part of Imperium if a female star were to join the heel group.

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022. He has put together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion and there is a massive matchup scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and JD McDonagh will compete in a Gauntlet match tonight to determine Gunther's WrestleMania opponent.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last year, The Ring General named Charlotte Flair and Iyo Sky as female stars he would consider adding to Imperium. He noted that Flair had already established herself as one of the most decorated stars in history:

"We get asked often if we want additional members or something. I think no, we're good how we are. I think if we have to choose someone I think it would either be IYO or Charlotte, I would think." [2:51 – 3:10]

You can check out Gunther's comment in the video below:

Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of the best female WWE Superstars of all time. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the veteran when she returns from her injury.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE