Charlotte Flair shares injury progress update almost 2 months after last WWE match

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE since suffering multiple injuries last month, and now her latest social media update has fans talking.

The Queen has not wrestled since losing to Asuka on the December 8 Tribute to The Troops edition of SmackDown. She underwent surgery to repair tears to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus on January 5 and immediately began training for her in-ring return.

Flair took to her Instagram Stories today with a new photo that shows her look almost two months after her last match and almost three weeks after her surgery. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji. The photo has led to many fan comments on how it appears Flair has already lost a significant amount of weight.

WWE last billed Flair at 133 pounds, but the company does not publicly list women's weights like it used to. The 37-year-old is also billed at 5-foot-10-inches tall.

Ric Flair makes prediction on Charlotte Flair's WWE return

Charlotte Flair is expected to miss several months after her recent surgery. WWE sources have indicated that she likely will not be back in the ring until fall 2024.

Despite the expected timeframe, Ric Flair believes his daughter will return faster than doctors have recommended. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Nature Boy gave insight into The Queen's recovery.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said.

WWE recently inked the superstar formerly known as The Dirtiest Diva in the Game to a historic, multi-year contract extension. Her husband, Andrade El Idolo, is expected to join her in the company as well.

