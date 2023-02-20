Charlotte Flair shares a one-word message for her presence at an event outside of the WWE

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair showed up at the 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500. She shared a message about her experience at The Great American Race using the legendary word that runs in Flair's legacy.

The 65th annual Daytona 500 took place on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won to kick off the 2023 NASCAR season.

On the final lap of overtime, Stenhouse held off Joey Logano as a collision affecting Kyle Larson and several other drivers brought out the caution flag. Stenhouse was declared the leader after the caution, and Logano finished second.

Well, Flair seemed to enjoy The Great American Race in Florida as she snapped herself on the race course in dazzling black leather attire. Not only that, but The Queen also posed with a WWE fan holding the SmackDown Women's Championship on her shoulder.

The 36-year-old star took to Twitter to share her overall experience with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's signature catchphrase.

"WOOOO!" - she wrote.

You can check out Flair's tweet below:

Charlotte Flair on going head-to-head against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Queen spoke with WWE Digital after The Eradicator chose the SmackDown Women's Champion as her WrestleMania rival, mentioning that the two have some unfinished business.

During the interview, Flair had nothing but positive things to say about The Nightmare.

"Rhea Ripley! I am happy she chose me. I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble, especially going one to thirty. I definitely think we have unfinished business, but I also think that I might be her nightmare," Charlotte Flair said.

WWE @WWE Following her successful title defense against @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown @MsCharlotteWWE turns her attention to @RheaRipley_WWE and their upcoming matchup on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Following her successful title defense against @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown, @MsCharlotteWWE turns her attention to @RheaRipley_WWE and their upcoming matchup on the Grandest Stage of Them All. https://t.co/oC8peC7Gyu

Ripley and Flair have previously faced each other, with the NXT Championship on the line at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. However, at that time The Queen triumphed over The Nightmare.

Do you think Rhea Ripley can defeat Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes