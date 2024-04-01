Charlotte Flair shares positive update 13 weeks after major surgery

Charlotte Flair underwent successful knee surgery earlier this year after suffering from a major injury. Flair recently shared an update on her progress, rehabilitation, and recovery.

The Queen suffered a serious knee injury on the December 8 edition of SmackDown during her match against Asuka. She tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee, undergoing successful surgery three weeks later.

In a recent post on her Instagram stories, Flair shared a new photo of herself after her workout. She's been rehabbing her left knee after getting cleared by her doctors around seven weeks ago.

It has been 13 weeks since her surgery and she has started building muscles around her surgically repaired knee. It lost some muscle mass during her inactivity, but she's slowly recovering and getting her knee stronger than ever.

Charlotte Flair shared this on her Instagram stories.

The typical recovery period for The Queen's injury is around nine months. Dakota Kai, who also suffered a torn ACL last May, made her in-ring return last month. But since Flair had a couple of torn ligaments and her meniscus as well, she could be out for longer.

Nevertheless, Charlotte has received plenty of support from her husband Andrade, her father Ric Flair, and her millions of fans.

Charlotte Flair documenting her recovery

In a post on her Instagram account last week, Charlotte Flair shared an update about her injury.

Flair also revealed that she has been documenting her recovery because she promised to become the best version of herself post-knee injury.

"I made a promise to myself when I return I will comeback the best version of the Queen you’ve ever seen. I'm 12 weeks post ACL surgery and my progress isn't linear but I'm getting stronger every day. Sometimes you have to rebuild to conquer again."

Flair also told her followers that she would return at some point later this year. She underwent surgery in the first week of January, so she's likely to return around September at the earliest based on the usual recovery period.

It could also be longer, but will likely depend on how her knee and body respond to getting back in the ring. WWE's medical personnel are expected to check on her and see her movements at the Performance Center before she gets cleared for a return.