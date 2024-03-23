Charlotte Flair shares positive update ahead of WWE return 

There are only three WWE Superstars presently, who have a legitimate chance of surpassing Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record of world championship wins in the near future. The stars in question are - John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte suffered a recent injury setback owing to tears in her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She picked up the injury during her match against Asuka on the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown in December last year. The injured star has been ruled out of in-ring action for the majority of this year, while she works on her comeback.

Despite her layoff, The Queen was announced by WWE to appear for a meet-and-greet event for WrestleMania on April 6. Ahead of her appearance at WWE World for WrestleMania weekend, she posted a workout video with an update on her health on X (formerly Twitter).

You can check out her post below.

Expand Tweet

After The Queen got sidelined, it now appears that Asuka might also be missing from this year's spectacle in April. Despite the Stamford-based promotion losing a lot of their big names ahead of the extravaganza, they have managed to build up a massively mouth-watering event in Philadelphia.

Charlotte Flair's role in Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's success in WWE

At WrestleMania 39, the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. This defeat ended Flair's fourteenth world championship reign.

The victory, on the other hand, cemented Ripley's place in WWE. She even was awarded a new belt, as the SmackDown Women's Championship was rebranded as the Women's World Championship. This time around, she is stepping in the ring with yet another Horsewoman.

The Judgment Day member will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Big Time Becks herself became a huge fan-favorite after turning heel on The Queen back in 2018, and although she is no longer a heel, nothing seems to dent her popularity with the fans.

During a recent autograph signing for her new book, Becky Lynch was asked who her soulmates were in WWE. Among a few names she mentioned, The Man gave a shoutout to Charlotte Flair, even adding that they could revisit their rivalry in the future.

"I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. I think no matter how many times Charlotte and I have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more."

It was earlier reported that The Queen would be out of action for about nine to ten months. However, it's not out of the question that she pulls a John Cena and makes an early comeback, considering the progress she's been showing in recent weeks.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair potentially breaking the record for most number of world championship wins? Sound off!

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you consider Charlotte Flair the best female athlete in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion