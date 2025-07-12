Charlotte Flair shares unseen backstage photo with former WWE rival; sends four-word message

Charlotte Flair will be among the female superstars that will headline Evolution 2025, which will take place Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Queen will team up with fellow star and former rival Alexa Bliss and will look to become Women's Tag Team Champions, as they face The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka), and Sol Ruca and Zaria in a Fatal-Four Way Match.

The former Women's Champion took to her social media accounts and shared a photo with her tag team partner after the latter's victory on SmackDown in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The Goddess and The Queen were wearing a "We are not friends" T-shirt, with Bliss having an angry face.

"I guess she’ll do," Flair wrote in her post on X.

This unusual partnership between the two stars started a few weeks ago and could allow WWE creative to get them both back on track before giving them another shot at the Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair shares excitement about working with Alexa Bliss - "I adore her"

The Queen spoke with Jordan Mendoza of USA Today Sports and had nothing but praise for her current tag team partner. Charlotte Flair said she "adored" Bliss and was excited about the new angles that this partnership could create.

"Don’t tell her this, but I adore her. I think trying to blend the two will just add layers to The Queen that we've seen so stoic for so many years. Pushing myself to get outside of my comfort zone of what The Queen is and what does that look like? Is it the mad Queen? Is it the killer Queen? Is it the unraveled Queen? Is it best friends with Lexi and being a twisted Queen?" Flair said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether WWE creative will have Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss claim the Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution 2025.

