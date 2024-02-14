Charlotte Flair shares workout video following recent return update

Charlotte Flair shared another workout video a day after providing an encouraging update about her knee injury.

Flair has been out of action since mid-December when she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee in a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. She underwent surgery back in early January and has been slowly ramping up her workout.

The 14-time women's champion told CNBC in an interview on Monday that she was progressing quite well in her recovery from knee surgery.

"I'm six weeks out Thursday," Flair said. "I'm ahead of schedule, and every day, all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement with RAW going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. All I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15." [2:38 - 2:57]

Posting on her Instagram account, Charlotte Flair gave a glimpse of her rehab to her followers. Flair posted a couple of videos of herself working out in the gym using a balance board and BFR Training.

BFR Training or Blood Flow Restriction Training is a popular regimen among athletes who want to build muscle. Flair seemed to be using the technique to increase muscle mass around her left knee.

Charlotte Flair was ruled out for at least nine months, which means she could miss a big chunk of the year. Flair had been pretty much unscathed in the ring previously in her WWE career and her knee injury was a freak one.

Rhea Ripley comments about her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 last year to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley told the Notsam Wrestling podcast earlier this month that she and Charlotte were unhappy about the build to their match.

They even felt that they could have deserved the main event spot in Night 1 if they were given a proper build. Nevertheless, they were happy to have stolen the show and given fans one of the greatest women's matches in WWE history.

"We just wanted to go out there, and we wanted to steal the show," Ripley said. "Build wasn't there, other one was, and I completely understand it. I think the boys really deserved that main event spot, but we wanted to go out there, and we wanted to prove that with the proper build, we could have had that spot and we could've stolen the whole entire show and knocked it off with such a perfect match." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

With Flair missing such a big portion of the year due to injury, her comeback is something the WWE Universe is waiting for eagerly.

