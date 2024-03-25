Charlotte Flair shows off impressive figure amid WWE hiatus

The WWE comeback of Charlotte Flair is in the works as the multi-time champion continues to train and recover from injury. She has just shared a sneak peek at her impressive new physique.

The Queen has been out of action since December 8 due to multiple injuries she suffered during her match against Asuka. She then underwent surgery in early January and immediately went back to training for her eventual return to the ring. Flair has kept fans updated and has received support from husband Andrade.

Flair took to her Instagram stories and shared a post-workout selfie with a look at her six-pack abs. She did not add any caption to the photo but included emojis for tacos and wine.

Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's new post-workout selfie

Flair was recently advertised for the March 29 edition of SmackDown in Uncasville, CT, but it's been confirmed that this was an error by the Mohegan Sun Arena. The 37-year-old is not booked for SmackDown that night.

Michelle McCool on facing Charlotte Flair and other WWE Superstars

Michelle McCool spent seven years with WWE, and during that time, she wrestled with some of the top stars of her era. The former Divas Champion had notable matches with Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, and Melina, among others.

While speaking on an episode of Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, the 44-year-old admitted that a match against Flair would be grand.

"Yeah, that [fans wanting Flair vs. McCool] has been a thing for a while, which would be amazing. I mean, I would love to. ... Yeah, I'd do that. I mean, when I go back, and seriously not just the ones I mentioned, but you know... Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, like... everybody's so easy to work with, it's insane. It's like, it's easy... it wasn't easy back then," McCool said.

Michelle McCool has not wrestled a singles match since coming up short against Layla in the Loser Leaves WWE match at Extreme Rules 2011.

She retired in 2011 but returned in 2018 for the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble. Since then, she has worked at the Evolution Battle Royal in 2018 and the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 and 2023.

