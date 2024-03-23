Charlotte Flair shares video of husband Andrade supporting her throughout injury rehab

Multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair continues to train for her WWE return. The seventeen-time champion is now giving a peek at how Andrade, her husband, supports her on the road to recovery.

The Queen has been away since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the SmackDown loss to Asuka on December 8 at the Tribute to The Troops taping. The word from within WWE was that Flair would be on the shelf for around nine months, meaning she would miss WrestleMania XL. She has stayed busy with rehab and keeping fans updated on social media.

Andrade left AEW at the end of last year and returned to WWE. He can now be on the road full-time with his wife. Flair took to her Instagram Stories today and shared footage of Andrade supporting her at the gym. There was no caption on the update, but she did choose a theme song - 'Mirror Mirror' by Steve Aoki, Showtek, and Jem Cooke.

Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January. His first singles match since returning was a RAW win over Apollo Crews on March 4. It remains to be seen if husband and wife will be put on the same brand when Charlotte Flair is able to return, but her historic new contract may play a factor in the negotiations.

Andrade said performing at WWE WrestleMania is his destiny

WWE is set to present the 40th annual WrestleMania event from Philadelphia next month, and Andrade is hoping to make his Showcase of the Immortals debut.

El Idolo previously competed at WrestleMania 32 Axxess, and he was an entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, but that match aired on the Kickoff pre-show, not the main card. Now that the former AEW star has returned to WWE, he is looking to make his official 'Mania debut.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley after a recent RAW win over Apollo Crews, Andrade teased an appearance in Philadelphia next month. Charlotte Flair's husband declared this to be his destiny.

"I told you, I told everyone. Nobody can stop me. This is my destiny. I am here, I am back. It's almost WrestleMania, but not yet," Andrade teased.

The Judgment Day made an offer to Andrade on this week's RAW. He has promised to see them on next week's show in Chicago, reminding everyone how that is CM Punk's house.

