Charlotte Flair teases WWE return

Charlotte Flair has been away from the WWE ring since May, when she took a break to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The wrestling duo wed in Mexico at the end of May, shortly after the start of her hiatus from WWE. She hasn't been active in WWE since, although Andrade has been active in AEW up until his apparent suspension following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guervara.

Charlotte Flair has been increasingly active on social media recently. Flair has shared multiple images on social media, including selfies, gym mirror pictures and footage from photo shoots. Her latest photo appears to be teasing a comeback, showing the thirteen-time women's champion wearing the SmackDown Women's Championship around her waist.

In a recent interview, Ric Flair admitted that he wasn't sure when his daughter would be making a comeback, saying:

"To be very honest, I have no idea. She keeps everything to herself. I know she’s talking to the company, but I don’t know any more than that. If I did, I couldn’t tell you anyway. She doesn’t trust me to tell me anything because I can’t keep my mouth shut."

Charlotte Flair may not be back in WWE just yet, but her former rival and fellow Horsewoman Becky Lynch recently made her return. Lynch returned to the ring following recovery from a separated shoulder to join Team Belair for Survivor Series: WarGames.

A current champion recently named Charlotte Flair as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time

In an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose named Flair as one of her favorite WWE Superstars of all time alongside Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Speaking to Vliet, Rose said of the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion:

"I think it's obvious, you know, she's the most athletic and like her presence alone in the ring, like I mean, I don't really think there's anyone like her as far as, like yeah, I mean those are like probably my top two."

Mandy Rose has shared the ring with Flair on multiple occasions, and both women have held the NXT Women's Championship. The pair have fought it out one-on-one, and have also teamed up together in the past.

