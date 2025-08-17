Charlotte Flair x Justin Bieber: The collaboration WWE fans least expected!

Two worlds collided on Saturday night as Charlotte Flair and Justin Bieber collaborated in a photo in Las Vegas. With WWE becoming more mainstream, it's not surprising to see someone like Bieber showing some love for The Queen. Flair was in a lot of pain last Friday on SmackDown after The Green Regime used the numbers game to their advantage. Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre attacked the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after Alexa Bliss defeated Niven in one-on-one action.Despite the post-match beatdown, The Queen flew to Las Vegas with a couple of her friends to watch the Backstreet Boys concert at The Sphere. She then continued to party and have a great time at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Charlotte Flair shared a couple of photos of herself with Justin Bieber. They posed together in one of the images, while the other one was them shaking hands after meeting at the nightclub. &quot;I'm sorry, yeah,&quot; Flair tweeted. While Charlotte Flair is wrestling royalty, Justin Bieber is one of the most popular pop stars of the past decade. Bieber is a fan of pro wrestling, wearing a gold WWE Championship belt at last year's SuperBowl. Alexa Bliss comments on sudden tag team success with Charlotte FlairSpeaking to TV Insider earlier this month, Alexa Bliss opened up about the success of her tag team with Charlotte Flair. Bliss and Flair were put together in a storyline after WrestleMania 41, which turned into a fun tag team and eventual champions at SummerSlam. &quot;It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It's fun to see a different side of both of us. We're just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn't. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don't normally get to see,&quot; Bliss said. The tag team champs seem to have their first challengers in The Green Regime after what happened on SmackDown last Friday. It will be interesting to see which members of the heel trio will take on Bliss and Flair.