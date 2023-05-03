Chavo Guerrero reacts to Mercedes Moné's Eddie Guerrero tributes (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero has no problem with Mercedes Moné paying homage to late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, viewed Eddie Guerrero as her childhood idol. The 31-year-old uses the wrestling legend's frog splash as a signature move. She has also worn similar attire to the former WWE Champion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero explained how his uncle began using the frog splash:

"The frog splash, we [Guerreros] don't own that. That was Art Barr originally. There was another splash, but Art Barr started doing the frog [splash]. He looked like a frog, so Eddie said, 'Hey, you look like a frog, that's like a frog splash,' so he started doing it. After he passed away, then Eddie took that over. That was really Art Barr's. Other people started doing that, of course, like Rob Van Dam. God, there are some other people that do it so beautiful." [7:42 – 8:05]

Eddie Guerrero passed away on November 13, 2005, at the age of 38, due to acute heart failure. Chavo added that he only started using the top-rope move regularly after Eddie's passing:

"When Eddie passed away, I started doing that as a tribute to Eddie. So, hey, that's awesome [that Moné respects Eddie], I love it. Just know, guys, that's a tribute to Eddie." [8:05 – 8:13]

Chavo is happy that Eddie inspired so many of today's wrestlers, including Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Mercedes Moné:

"I've never met her [Mercedes Moné]. She's a big fan [of Eddie Guerrero]. I know Cassie, who was a big Eddie fan as well – there are so many different Eddie fans – and she comes out with some of the replica of his tights and stuff sometimes. So, I don't know Mercedes, but I'm super happy to see her kicking it and doing really well outside of just WWE." [8:16 – 8:42]

In the video above, Chavo also commented on the recent accusations that Eddie's daughter Sherilyn made against Vickie Guerrero's husband Kris Benson.

Chavo Guerrero reacts to Mercedes Moné's Black Tiger tribute

While some wrestlers' careers wind down after leaving WWE, that has not been the case for Mercedes Moné. After a lengthy in-ring absence, the former Sasha Banks recently returned to action in Japanese promotions New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Stardom.

Chavo Guerrero wants to see more wrestlers take the same approach as Moné by testing themselves outside of WWE:

"What happens a lot of times is a lot of people that claim, 'Oh, I love wrestling,' they're in WWE and it doesn't work out. They're like, 'Oh, I'm gonna stop wrestling.' I'm like, 'Well, how much did you really love it?' She actually is out in Japan kicking butt, and you know they're giving it to you there, and she's continued to do it, so hats off to her." [8:42 – 9:02]

On April 23, Moné lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom. She wore a Black Tiger mask on the way to the ring as a tribute to Eddie Guerrero, the second person to portray the Black Tiger character in Japan.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 🫡 Mercedes Moné paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero as Black Tiger Mask II brought a tear to my eye Mercedes Moné paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero as Black Tiger Mask II brought a tear to my eye 😭🫡 https://t.co/AzY4WjSxRS

Chavo had nothing but good things to say about Mercedes Moné's latest show of support for her hero:

"Mercedes came out with the Black Tiger mask on. That's a pretty cool little tribute. I always loved that mask, and Eddie killed it. Of course, there's been other Black Tigers since then and before then. He was the second. Rollerball Rocco was the original, then Eddie, then Silver King. Silver King kicked it for a while. I think Ricky Reyes did it last. Yeah, pretty cool. Anything cool in wrestling that propels it, I love that." [9:16 – 9:45]

In the same interview, Chavo also gave his honest thoughts on Rey Mysterio becoming the new leader of the Latino World Order (LWO) faction in WWE.

Do you like Mercedes Moné's Eddie Guerrero tributes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes